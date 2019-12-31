Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, WDC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 70.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group (TCOM), trading down 1.3%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 24.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre (MELI), trading down 1.2%, and Align Technology (ALGN), trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.