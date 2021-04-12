Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 1.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 3.7%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.9%, and Check Point Software Technologies, trading up 1.4% on the day.

