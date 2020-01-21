Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 29.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 12.3%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global, trading down 3.5%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.