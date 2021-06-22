Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, SPLK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Splunk has lost about 18.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 1.8%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 1.3%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 4.9% on the day.

