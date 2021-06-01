Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 2.2%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 1.4%, and JD.com, trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.