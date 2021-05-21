Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, OKTA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Okta Inc has lost about 4.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 2.7%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 0.8%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.