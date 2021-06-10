Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MELI

In early trading on Thursday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, MercadoLibre has lost about 19.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 1.4%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 1.2%, and NetEase, trading up 2.8% on the day.

