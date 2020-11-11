Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, MELI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 124.7% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 5.8%. Trip.com Group is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 4.0%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 4.6% on the day.
