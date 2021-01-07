Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, DOCU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, DocuSign registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 1.9%. Trip.com Group is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 1.9%, and NetEase, trading up 5.0% on the day.

