Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, DLTR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 5.2%. Trip.com Group is lower by about 20.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 4.3%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading up 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.