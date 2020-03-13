Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TCOM, ADBE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Adobe has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Trip.com Group, trading down 4.3%. Trip.com Group Ltd is lower by about 26.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 2.2%, and Intel, trading up 7.5% on the day.

