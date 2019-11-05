Markets

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NortonLifeLock (SYMC), trading down 3.0%. NortonLifeLock is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 1.9%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 4.2% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, REGN
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, REGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular