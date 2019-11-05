Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, REGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NortonLifeLock (SYMC), trading down 3.0%. NortonLifeLock is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 1.9%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 4.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.