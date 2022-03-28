In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 1.9%. Skyworks Solutions is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.5%, and Atlassian, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.