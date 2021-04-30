Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, TEAM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 8.3%. Skyworks Solutions is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 6.9%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.