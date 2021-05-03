Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 77.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 2.7%. Skyworks Solutions is showing a gain of 15.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 2.5%, and Amgen, trading up 2.5% on the day.

