Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 8.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 2.0%. Splunk is lower by about 19.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 1.7%, and NetEase, trading up 2.7% on the day.

