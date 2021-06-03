Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 86.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 8.6%. Splunk is lower by about 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.1%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.1% on the day.

