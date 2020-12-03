Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 663.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 23.8%. Splunk is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale, trading down 1.6%, and Synopsys, trading up 4.0% on the day.

