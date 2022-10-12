In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 46.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 3.5%. Splunk is lower by about 41.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 2.3%, and PepsiCo, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.