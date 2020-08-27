Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, MAR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Marriott International, has lost about 33.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 4.7%. Splunk is showing a gain of 38.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 4.6%, and Expedia Group, trading up 3.2% on the day.

