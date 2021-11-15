Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, DLTR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 17.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 14.5%. Splunk is lower by about 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 8.7%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.