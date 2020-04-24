Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, CDW

In early trading on Friday, shares of CDW topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, CDW has lost about 27.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 4.4%. Splunk is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.0%, and O'Reilly Automotive, trading up 1.8% on the day.

