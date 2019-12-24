Markets
SNPS

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 151.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 1.5%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 63.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 1.1%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNPS AMD ASML TTWO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular