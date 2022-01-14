In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo Inc registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 3.7%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monster Beverage, trading down 2.7%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, PDD

