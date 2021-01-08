Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, BIDU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 1.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 4.7%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 2.0%, and Tesla, trading up 5.5% on the day.

