Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, WDAY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday (WDAY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Workday has lost about 36.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen (SGEN), trading down 9.2%. Seagen is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading down 3.5%, and Electronic Arts (EA), trading up 4.4% on the day.

