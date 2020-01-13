Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 20.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics (SGEN), trading down 4.3%. Seattle Genetics is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), trading down 2.1%, and JD.com (JD), trading up 4.0% on the day.

