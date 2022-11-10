In early trading on Thursday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.5%. Year to date, Atlassian has lost about 63.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 5.8%. Seagen is lower by about 15.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading up 0.3%, and Datadog, trading up 14.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TEAM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.