Markets
SGEN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TCOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Trip.com Group has lost about 16.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics, trading down 3.0%. Seattle Genetics is showing a gain of 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.4%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 3.0% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TCOM
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TCOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGEN TCOM REGN ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular