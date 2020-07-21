Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TCOM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Trip.com Group has lost about 16.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics, trading down 3.0%. Seattle Genetics is showing a gain of 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.4%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 3.0% on the day.

