Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, TCOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Trip.com Group registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics, trading down 1.7%. Seattle Genetics is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 1.0%, and NetEase, trading up 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.