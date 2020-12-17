Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 630.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 1.6%. Seagen is showing a gain of 70.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.5%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading up 3.4% on the day.

