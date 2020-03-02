Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, JD

In early trading on Monday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, JD.com, registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics, trading down 6.9%. Seattle Genetics is lower by about 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 6.7%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 6.5% on the day.

