Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, ILMN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Illumina Inc registers a 37.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 4.3%. Seagen is lower by about 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.8%, and Fox, trading up 2.3% on the day.

