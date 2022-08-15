In early trading on Monday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, has lost about 41.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 1.7%. Seagen is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 1.7%, and Moderna, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, ILMN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.