Markets
SGEN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics (SGEN), trading down 1.9%. Seattle Genetics is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading down 1.9%, and Alphabet (GOOG), trading up 1.5% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, GOOGL
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, GOOGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGEN GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular