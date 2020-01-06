Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, GOOGL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seattle Genetics (SGEN), trading down 1.9%. Seattle Genetics is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading down 1.9%, and Alphabet (GOOG), trading up 1.5% on the day.

