In early trading on Thursday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.6%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 15.3%. Seagen is lower by about 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisk Analytics, trading down 2.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, DDOG

