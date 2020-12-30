Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, BIDU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 63.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 2.6%. Seagen is showing a gain of 58.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 0.9%, and Incyte, trading up 3.0% on the day.

