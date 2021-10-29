Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, TEAM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 89.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks, trading down 7.4%. Starbucks is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 4.1%, and Verisign, trading up 3.7% on the day.

