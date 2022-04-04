In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 22.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks, trading down 3.8%. Starbucks is lower by about 24.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PACCAR, trading down 2.0%, and JD.com, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, PDD

