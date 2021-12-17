Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, CERN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Cerner registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks, trading down 3.4%. Starbucks is showing a gain of 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 3.1%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 3.7% on the day.

