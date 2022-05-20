In early trading on Friday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks has lost about 11.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 22.9%. Ross Stores is lower by about 37.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 4.7%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, PANW

