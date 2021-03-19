Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, FB

In early trading on Friday, shares of Facebook topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Facebook Inc registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 2.8%. Ross Stores Inc is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 2.6%, and Incyte, trading up 2.2% on the day.

