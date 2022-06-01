In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 42.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 1.8%. Ross Stores is lower by about 27.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 1.3%, and Okta, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.