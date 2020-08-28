Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, WDAY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Workday registers a 48.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 61.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 1.3%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 7.1% on the day.

