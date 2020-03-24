Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, UAL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 64.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals trading down 1.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 0.6%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 16.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.