In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo Inc has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.3%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PACCAR, trading down 2.2%, and Netflix, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, PDD

