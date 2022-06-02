Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, MTCH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Match Group has lost about 37.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.8%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 4.6%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 4.9% on the day.

