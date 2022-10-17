In early trading on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, MercadoLibre has lost about 38.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 16.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading flat on the day, and Pinduoduo, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, MELI

