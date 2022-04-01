In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 24.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Qualcomm, trading down 3.2%. Qualcomm is lower by about 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.2%, and NetEase, trading up 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, PDD

