Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, ALGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.7%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 16.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Qualcomm, trading down 9.9%. Qualcomm is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 5.8%, and eBay, trading up 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.